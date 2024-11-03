State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,065 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,065 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in LKQ by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

LKQ Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

