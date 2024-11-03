State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 238 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 24.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $254,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,835.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total value of $3,359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total value of $254,385.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,835.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

JJSF stock opened at $165.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.71 and its 200-day moving average is $163.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.63. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $133.23 and a 1 year high of $176.38.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.01). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $439.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

