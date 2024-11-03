Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Block Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SQ stock opened at $72.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.90. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Block
In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,007.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,007.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,214 shares of company stock worth $1,637,932. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. New Street Research began coverage on Block in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SQ
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.