Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norden Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.3% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $207,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.87.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

