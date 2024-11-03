Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,330,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after buying an additional 2,164,383 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 1,090,811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 389,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 2.18. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 33.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIFR shares. Northland Capmk raised Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday. Northland Securities started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $6,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,047,588 shares in the company, valued at $616,075,997.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $6,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,047,588 shares in the company, valued at $616,075,997.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick Arthur Kelly sold 89,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $392,172.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 717,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,173.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,943,078 shares of company stock worth $23,609,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Articles

