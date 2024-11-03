SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Head to Head Review

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Sprott Focus Trust has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott Focus Trust and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Focus Trust N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital -256.84% -6.47% -4.63%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott Focus Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and SuRo Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

SuRo Capital has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.87%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Sprott Focus Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sprott Focus Trust and SuRo Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Focus Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $6.60 million 16.37 $5.07 million ($0.67) -6.90

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott Focus Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Sprott Focus Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.6% of Sprott Focus Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Sprott Focus Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 3000 Index. It was formerly known as Royce Focus Trust, Inc. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. was formed on March 2, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

