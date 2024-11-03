Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Sells $623,760.00 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $623,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,362.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of THC stock opened at $156.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.08. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

