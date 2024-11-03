Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Teradyne by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $106.49 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.98.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,899,353 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Capmk lowered Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.