Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Position Raised by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tetra Tech by 629.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Tetra Tech by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 402.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEK. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.48.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,713.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,244,713.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 89,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $4,081,653.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,762.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,243. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

TTEK stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $50.69.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

