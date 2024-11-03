The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $48.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In other AZEK news, Director Pamela J. Edwards purchased 600 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,123.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,656.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela J. Edwards purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $363,123.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in AZEK by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of AZEK by 6.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AZEK by 18.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AZEK by 106.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. AZEK has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile

)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

