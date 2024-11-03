The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

RBLX opened at $51.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35. Roblox has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,283.93% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,253.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,253.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,341 shares of company stock worth $43,897,012 over the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Roblox by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after buying an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Roblox by 62.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 44,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 319.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

