The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $75.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s current price.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. HSBC cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.21. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $159.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 111.8% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 182,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 96,239 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000,000 after buying an additional 1,920,439 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $6,043,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

