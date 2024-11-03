The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

IPG opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

