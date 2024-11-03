The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Quarry LP bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 1.3 %

SMPL stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.