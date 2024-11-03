Trajan Wealth LLC Buys 2,402 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average of $206.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $139.23 and a 52 week high of $226.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

