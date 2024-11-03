UDR Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2024

UDR, Inc. recently disclosed its financial outcomes for the quarter ending on September 30, 2024. In its Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 30, 2024, the company announced revenues totaling $418,088,000 for the mentioned period. The net income attributable to UDR, Inc. in the third quarter of 2024 amounted to $24,077,000.

The breakdown of operating information by property types reveals that the Same-Store Communities generated $393,654,000 in revenues, with expenses amounting to $123,388,000, resulting in a net operating income of $270,266,000. The Stabilized, Non-Mature Communities produced revenues of $14,800,000 and an operating income of $9,127,000. In contrast, the Development Communities incurred slight losses on net operating income.

Furthermore, UDR’s 8-K SEC Filing highlights the consolidated balance sheet numbers for the period ended September 30, 2024. The total assets reported amounted to $11,079,764,000, with liabilities at $6,466,717,000. The equity portion stood at $3,513,725,000, including various classes of preferred and common stock. The company’s financial health ratios were also detailed in the filing, showing a strong position with a 5.1x Interest Coverage Ratio, a 4.9x Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio, and a 5.6x Net Debt-to-EBITDAre ratio.

Investors and stakeholders in UDR are encouraged to consult the full Form 8-K filing for a comprehensive overview of the company’s financial performance and position in the third quarter of 2024.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

