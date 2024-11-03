UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,637 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in UMB Financial were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in UMB Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMBF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $150,890.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $681,656.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 10,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $940,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,796 shares in the company, valued at $23,975,028. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Pauls sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $150,890.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,656.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,038 shares of company stock worth $4,078,068 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $108.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.21. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $113.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $716.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.50%.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.