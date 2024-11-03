US Bancorp DE Acquires 327 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 3.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $425.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.70 and its 200 day moving average is $395.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $274.42 and a fifty-two week high of $461.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.