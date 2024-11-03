US Bancorp DE Buys 14,965 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $18,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,177,000 after buying an additional 9,002,450 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,365,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,644 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,458,000 after purchasing an additional 186,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,990,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,588,000 after purchasing an additional 134,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.