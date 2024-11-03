US Bancorp DE Buys 647 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,561,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12,420.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,376,000 after acquiring an additional 235,736 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 65,372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,028.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 51,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,618,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IJJ stock opened at $123.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.90. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.39 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.