US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $12,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,342,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,198,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,310,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,735,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 659,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,416,000 after acquiring an additional 35,340 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,904,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $276.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.56. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.97 and a 12 month high of $283.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

