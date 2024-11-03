US Bancorp DE Has $11.99 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,247 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tlwm boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,906,203.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 694,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,906,203.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,000 shares of company stock worth $20,330,835. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $84.77 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $87.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of -76.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

