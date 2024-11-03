US Bancorp DE Has $13.23 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sempra were worth $13,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in Sempra by 900.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE SRE opened at $81.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $86.57.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SRE

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.