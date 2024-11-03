US Bancorp DE Has $14.91 Million Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,013 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 7,516.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.74.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

