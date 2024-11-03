US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,388 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Relx were worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 342,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 36,810 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Relx by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 81,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 185.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 434,963 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Relx by 400.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 53,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of RELX opened at $47.08 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $48.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

