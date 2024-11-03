US Bancorp DE Sells 2,028 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 120.5% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,224,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,878,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 69,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $51.62 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

