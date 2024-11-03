US Bancorp DE Sells 2,301 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Masco were worth $11,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Masco by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $218,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 40,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Masco Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MAS opened at $80.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Masco Co. has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.