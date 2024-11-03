US Bancorp DE Sells 7,088 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Pentair worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 165.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth $56,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.53.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

