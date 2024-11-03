US Bancorp DE Sells 7,380 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 347,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,068,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8,456.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 103,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 101,989 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.6% during the third quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 14,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CP opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.05. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

