US Bancorp DE Sells 864 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,122. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,236,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $16,890,717. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $602.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.56 and a 52-week high of $631.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 109.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $588.09 and a 200-day moving average of $533.48.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

