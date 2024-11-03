Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $126.34 and last traded at $125.57. Approximately 1,085,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,868,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Vistra Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Vistra by 1,505.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

