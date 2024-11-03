VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.39 and a beta of 2.03. VIZIO has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $28,437.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,311.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VIZIO by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 918,300 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 1,294.9% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312,500 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,318,000. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in VIZIO by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,192,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after buying an additional 315,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,080,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,267,000 after buying an additional 271,650 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

