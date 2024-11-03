Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$205.10.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Waste Connections from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$270.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.
View Our Latest Report on Waste Connections
Insider Activity
Waste Connections Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$247.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$239.95. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$178.43 and a 12 month high of C$253.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.426 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.