Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 306,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 98,774 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.48. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

