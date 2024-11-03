Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,552,000 after buying an additional 1,262,964 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,943,000 after buying an additional 661,144 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after buying an additional 1,233,618 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,998,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,993,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS stock opened at $88.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

