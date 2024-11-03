Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,783.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQI stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

