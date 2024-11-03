Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 41,458 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,019,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after acquiring an additional 154,516 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,885,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,825 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 439,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 877,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 44,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $16.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

