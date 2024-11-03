Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 41,458 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,019,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after acquiring an additional 154,516 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,885,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37,825 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 439,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 877,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 44,410 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCV opened at $16.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $17.85.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.