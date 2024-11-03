Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,919 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 68.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Pool by 26.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.11.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $363.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

