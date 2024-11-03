Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $547.00 to $639.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $515.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair upgraded argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on argenx from $540.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.78.

argenx Trading Up 1.6 %

ARGX opened at $595.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.80 and a beta of 0.63. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $610.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $539.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.81.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that argenx will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in argenx by 49.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,651 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in argenx by 24.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,690,000 after purchasing an additional 439,889 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in argenx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in argenx by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 617,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in argenx by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,079,000 after purchasing an additional 50,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

