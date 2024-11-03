This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Western Midstream Partners’s 8K filing here.
About Western Midstream Partners
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
