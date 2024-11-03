Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Xylem were worth $16,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,746,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 25.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $119.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.86 and a 12 month high of $146.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

