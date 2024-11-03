Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Position Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 364.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,983.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $172,696.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,696.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,983.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,363 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -98.03 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

