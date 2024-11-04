1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 129,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,098,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 686,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 93,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 152,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
