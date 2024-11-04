1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

FLWS opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.46 million, a P/E ratio of -59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 129,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,098,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 686,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 93,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 152,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

