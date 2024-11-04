2,897 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1,010.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $103.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,233.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

