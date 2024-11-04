4,178 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN) Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,760,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 135.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 36.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after buying an additional 88,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,948,000 after acquiring an additional 66,419 shares during the period. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,879,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $50.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $657.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.