7,273 Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,906,000 after buying an additional 152,636 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,385,000 after purchasing an additional 80,048 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 178,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.48 on Monday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

