abrdn plc Acquires 286 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 113,696 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,318,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 359,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,426,000 after buying an additional 67,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 569.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $183.06 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $186.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.24 and a 200 day moving average of $170.09.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

