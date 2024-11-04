abrdn plc Has $3.18 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,751 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

