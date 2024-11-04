abrdn plc Increases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 654.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

CHKP stock opened at $170.50 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.72 and a 52 week high of $210.70. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. The business had revenue of $635.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

