abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,742.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,238,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $117.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

